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Sandy Alcantara
Miami Marlins

Sandy Alcantara

Miami Marlins • #22 SP

Sandy Alcantara And Marlins Play Rangers On June 23

Sandy Alcantara will get the start for his Miami Marlins against the Texas Rangers at loanDepot park, on Tuesday, June 23 at 6:40 p.m. ET. Alcantara has +126 odds to total over 5.5 strikeouts as of Tuesday afternoon.

What It Means

Alcantara is 7-4 with a 4.18 ERA and 77 strikeouts in 103 1/3 innings pitched. His last time out was out of the bullpen on Wednesday when he threw six innings against the Philadelphia Phillies, surrendering two earned runs while allowing eight hits.

The Rangers are averaging 4 runs per game this season, with 2.7 extra base hits and 1 home run per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Sandy Alcantara

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