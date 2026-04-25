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Sandy Alcantara
Miami Marlins

Sandy Alcantara

Miami Marlins • #22 SP

Sandy Alcantara And Marlins Square Off Against Giants On April 25

Sandy Alcantara will get the start for the Miami Marlins against the San Francisco Giants at Oracle Park, on Saturday, April 25 at 4:05 p.m. ET.

What It Means

Alcantara is 3-2 with a 3.05 ERA and 27 strikeouts in 41 1/3 innings pitched. His most recent time out came out of the bullpen on Saturday when he tossed six innings against the San Francisco Giants, surrendering three earned runs while allowing nine hits.

The Giants are averaging 3.3 runs per game this season, with 2.3 extra base hits and 0.6 home runs per game.

Written by Data Skrive on
Sandy Alcantara

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