Sandy Alcantara And Marlins Square Off Against Giants On April 25

Alcantara is 3-2 with a 3.05 ERA and 27 strikeouts in 41 1/3 innings pitched. His most recent time out came out of the bullpen on Saturday when he tossed six innings against the San Francisco Giants, surrendering three earned runs while allowing nine hits.

The Giants are averaging 3.3 runs per game this season, with 2.3 extra base hits and 0.6 home runs per game.