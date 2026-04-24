Sandy Alcantara And Marlins Play Giants On April 24

Alcantara is 2-2 with a 2.80 ERA and 23 strikeouts in 35 1/3 innings pitched. His last time out came out of the bullpen on Saturday when he threw five innings against the Milwaukee Brewers, surrendering two earned runs while allowing four hits.

The Giants are averaging 3.2 runs per game this season, collecting 2.3 extra base hits and 0.6 home runs per game.

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