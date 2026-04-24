Sandy Alcantara And Marlins Play Giants On April 24
Sandy Alcantara will get the start for his Miami Marlins against the San Francisco Giants at Oracle Park, on Friday, April 24 at 10:15 p.m. ET. Alcantara has +136 odds to total over 4.5 strikeouts as of Friday afternoon.
What It Means
Alcantara is 2-2 with a 2.80 ERA and 23 strikeouts in 35 1/3 innings pitched. His last time out came out of the bullpen on Saturday when he threw five innings against the Milwaukee Brewers, surrendering two earned runs while allowing four hits.
The Giants are averaging 3.2 runs per game this season, collecting 2.3 extra base hits and 0.6 home runs per game.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.