Sandy Alcantara And Marlins Face Dodgers On April 29

Alcantara is 3-2 with a 3.05 ERA and 27 strikeouts in 41 1/3 innings pitched. His last appearance was in relief on Saturday when he threw six innings against the San Francisco Giants, surrendering three earned runs while giving up nine hits.

The Dodgers are averaging 5.5 runs per game this season, while racking up 3.2 extra base hits and 1.5 home runs per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.