Sandy Alcantara And Marlins Face Blue Jays On May 26

Alcantara is 3-3 with a 4.00 ERA and 48 strikeouts in 69 2/3 innings pitched. His most recent appearance came in relief on Thursday when he threw six innings against the Atlanta Braves, surrendering six earned runs while allowing nine hits.

The Blue Jays are averaging 4 runs per game this season, collecting 2.5 extra base hits and 0.9 home runs per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.