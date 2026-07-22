Sandy Alcantara And Marlins Face Astros On July 22

Alcantara is 10-5 with a 3.89 ERA and 107 strikeouts in 136 2/3 innings pitched. His last time out was out of the bullpen on Friday when he tossed six innings against the Milwaukee Brewers, surrendering one earned run while allowing three hits.

The Astros are averaging 4.5 runs per game this season, collecting 2.9 extra base hits and 1.3 home runs per game.

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