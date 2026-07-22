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Sandy Alcantara
Miami Marlins

Sandy Alcantara

Miami Marlins • #22 SP

Sandy Alcantara And Marlins Face Astros On July 22

Sandy Alcantara will get the start for his Miami Marlins against the Houston Astros at Daikin Park, on Wednesday, July 22 at 8:10 p.m. ET. Alcantara has -166 odds to total over 4.5 strikeouts as of Wednesday afternoon.

What It Means

Alcantara is 10-5 with a 3.89 ERA and 107 strikeouts in 136 2/3 innings pitched. His last time out was out of the bullpen on Friday when he tossed six innings against the Milwaukee Brewers, surrendering one earned run while allowing three hits.

The Astros are averaging 4.5 runs per game this season, collecting 2.9 extra base hits and 1.3 home runs per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Sandy Alcantara

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