Samuel Basallo And Orioles Square Off Against Yankees On Aug. 20

Basallo is hitting for a .242 BA, .308 OBP and .449 SLG with a 26.3% strikeout rate and an 8.3% walk rate. His OPS is .757 and he has scored 34 runs. In 315 plate appearances, he has hit 16 home runs and driven in 46 runs. In his previous game, he went 1 for 3 against the Yankees.

Gerrit Cole (6-6) gets the starting nod for the Yankees in his 16th start of the season. He has a 3.22 ERA in 86 2/3 innings pitched, with 92 strikeouts.

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