Samuel Basallo And Orioles Face Yankees On Aug. 19

Basallo is hitting for a .241 BA, .305 OBP and .450 SLG with a 26.4% strikeout rate and an 8.4% walk rate. His OPS is .756 and he has scored 34 runs. In 311 plate appearances, he has hit 16 home runs and driven in 46 runs. He is back in action for the first time since July 19, when he went 0 for 1 against the Astros.

The Yankees will send Will Warren (8-6) out to make his 24th start of the season. He is 8-6 with a 4.42 ERA and 117 strikeouts in 118 2/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.