Samuel Basallo And Orioles Take On White Sox On June 30

Basallo is hitting for a .251 BA, .309 OBP and .448 SLG with a 26% strikeout rate and an 8% walk rate. His OPS is .757 and he has scored 29 runs. In 262 plate appearances, he has hit 12 home runs and driven in 36 runs. In his previous game, he went 1 for 4 against the White Sox.

The White Sox will send Erick Fedde (2-6) out to make his ninth start of the season. He is 2-6 with a 4.34 ERA and 50 strikeouts through 74 2/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.