Samuel Basallo And Orioles Square Off Against White Sox On June 29
Samuel Basallo and the Baltimore Orioles will take on the Chicago White Sox at Oriole Park at Camden Yards, on Monday, June 29 at 6:35 p.m. ET. Basallo has +370 odds to hit a home run as of Monday afternoon.
What It Means
Basallo is hitting for a .251 BA, .310 OBP and .451 SLG with a 25.6% strikeout rate and an 8.1% walk rate. His OPS is .761 and he has scored 29 runs. In 258 plate appearances, he has hit 12 home runs and driven in 36 runs. In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0 for 3) against the Nationals.
Sean Burke gets the start for the White Sox, his 13th of the season. He is 5-4 with a 3.71 ERA and 87 strikeouts in 87 1/3 innings pitched.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.