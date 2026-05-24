Samuel Basallo And Orioles Play Tigers On May 24

Basallo is hitting for a .268 BA, .325 OBP and .479 SLG with a 27.3% strikeout rate and a 7.8% walk rate. His OPS is .804 and he has scored 19 runs. In 154 plate appearances, he has hit seven home runs and driven in 18 runs. In his most recent game he had a hitless showing (0 for 5) against the Tigers.

Framber Valdez (2-3 with a 4.58 ERA and 45 strikeouts in 55 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Tigers, his 11th of the season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.