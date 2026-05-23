Samuel Basallo And Orioles Take On Tigers On May 23

Basallo is hitting for a .268 BA, .325 OBP and .479 SLG with a 27.3% strikeout rate and a 7.8% walk rate. His OPS is .804 and he has scored 19 runs. In 154 plate appearances, he has hit seven home runs and driven in 18 runs. He had a hitless performance in his most recent game (0 for 5) against the Tigers.

Framber Valdez (2-3) gets the starting nod for the Tigers in his 11th start of the season. He has a 4.58 ERA in 55 2/3 innings pitched, with 45 strikeouts.

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