Samuel Basallo And Orioles Take On Tigers On May 23
Samuel Basallo and his Baltimore Orioles will square off against the Detroit Tigers at Oriole Park at Camden Yards, on Saturday, May 23 at 4:05 p.m. ET. Basallo has +520 odds to hit a home run as of Saturday morning.
What It Means
Basallo is hitting for a .268 BA, .325 OBP and .479 SLG with a 27.3% strikeout rate and a 7.8% walk rate. His OPS is .804 and he has scored 19 runs. In 154 plate appearances, he has hit seven home runs and driven in 18 runs. He had a hitless performance in his most recent game (0 for 5) against the Tigers.
Framber Valdez (2-3) gets the starting nod for the Tigers in his 11th start of the season. He has a 4.58 ERA in 55 2/3 innings pitched, with 45 strikeouts.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.