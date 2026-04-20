Samuel Basallo And Orioles Take On Royals On April 20

Basallo is hitting for a .140 BA, .234 OBP and .298 SLG with a 26.6% strikeout rate and a 10.9% walk rate. His OPS is .533 and he has scored six runs. In 64 plate appearances, he has hit three home runs and driven in four runs. In his last game he had a hitless performance (0 for 3) against the Guardians.

Seth Lugo gets the start for the Royals, his fifth of the season. He is 1-1 with a 1.48 ERA and 21 strikeouts in 24 1/3 innings pitched.

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