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Samuel Basallo
Baltimore Orioles

Samuel Basallo

Baltimore Orioles • #29 C

Samuel Basallo And Orioles Take On Red Sox On April 24

Samuel Basallo and his Baltimore Orioles will square off against the Boston Red Sox at Oriole Park at Camden Yards, on Friday, April 24 at 7:05 p.m. ET. Basallo has +490 odds to hit a home run as of Friday afternoon.

What It Means

Basallo is hitting for a .172 BA, .284 OBP and .313 SLG with a 24.3% strikeout rate and a 13.5% walk rate. His OPS is .596 and he has scored eight runs. In 74 plate appearances, he has hit three home runs and driven in six runs. In his most recent game, he went 1 for 4 against the Royals.

Brayan Bello (1-2 with a 6.75 ERA and 13 strikeouts in 18 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Red Sox, his fifth of the season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Samuel Basallo

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