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Samuel Basallo
Baltimore Orioles

Samuel Basallo

Baltimore Orioles • #29 C

Samuel Basallo And Orioles Take On Rangers On March 30

Samuel Basallo and the Baltimore Orioles will square off against the Texas Rangers at Oriole Park at Camden Yards, on Monday, March 30 at 6:35 p.m. ET. Basallo has +390 odds to hit a home run as of Monday afternoon.

What It Means

Basallo had a .165 BA, .229 OBP and .330 SLG with a 25.4% strikeout rate and a 5.1% walk rate last season. His OPS was .559 and he scored 10 runs. In 118 plate appearances, he hit four home runs and drove in 15 runs. In his previous game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-3) against the Twins.

Jack Leiter will make his first start of the season for the Rangers.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Samuel Basallo

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