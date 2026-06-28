FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play

Explore World Cup

Explore MLB

Explore NFL

Explore NBA

Explore NHL

Explore FanDuel Promos

Explore Email Sign-Up

More

Logo
START YOUR OWN WINNING STREAK
Player Image
SportsBookLogo
Chevrons Texture
Samuel Basallo
Baltimore Orioles

Samuel Basallo

Baltimore Orioles • #29 C

Samuel Basallo And Orioles Square Off Against Nationals On June 28

Samuel Basallo and the Baltimore Orioles will face the Washington Nationals at Oriole Park at Camden Yards, on Sunday, June 28 at 1:35 p.m. ET. Basallo has +320 odds to hit a home run as of Sunday morning.

What It Means

Basallo is hitting for a .254 BA, .314 OBP and .457 SLG with a 25.9% strikeout rate and an 8.2% walk rate. His OPS is .771 and he has scored 29 runs. In 255 plate appearances, he has hit 12 home runs and driven in 36 runs. In his last game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-2) against the Nationals.

Zack Littell gets the start for the Nationals, his 12th of the season. He is 6-6 with a 5.40 ERA and 46 strikeouts in 75 2/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Samuel Basallo

MLBRecent MLB News

View All MLB News

Baltimore OriolesRecent Baltimore Orioles Player News

View All Baltimore Orioles Player News