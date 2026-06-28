Samuel Basallo And Orioles Square Off Against Nationals On June 28

Basallo is hitting for a .254 BA, .314 OBP and .457 SLG with a 25.9% strikeout rate and an 8.2% walk rate. His OPS is .771 and he has scored 29 runs. In 255 plate appearances, he has hit 12 home runs and driven in 36 runs. In his last game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-2) against the Nationals.

Zack Littell gets the start for the Nationals, his 12th of the season. He is 6-6 with a 5.40 ERA and 46 strikeouts in 75 2/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.