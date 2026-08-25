Samuel Basallo And Orioles Take On Cardinals On Aug. 25

Basallo is hitting for a .236 BA, .301 OBP and .446 SLG with a 26.4% strikeout rate and an 8% walk rate. His OPS is .747 and he has scored 35 runs. In 326 plate appearances, he has hit 17 home runs and driven in 48 runs. He had a hitless performance in his most recent game (0 for 3) against the Rays.

Matthew Liberatore gets the start for the Cardinals, his 26th of the season. He is 5-11 with a 5.04 ERA and 125 strikeouts in 125 2/3 innings pitched.

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