Samuel Basallo And Orioles Take On Cardinals On Aug. 25
Samuel Basallo and the Baltimore Orioles will take on the St. Louis Cardinals at Busch Stadium, on Tuesday, Aug. 25 at 7:45 p.m. ET. Basallo has +760 odds to hit a home run as of Tuesday afternoon.
What It Means
Basallo is hitting for a .236 BA, .301 OBP and .446 SLG with a 26.4% strikeout rate and an 8% walk rate. His OPS is .747 and he has scored 35 runs. In 326 plate appearances, he has hit 17 home runs and driven in 48 runs. He had a hitless performance in his most recent game (0 for 3) against the Rays.
Matthew Liberatore gets the start for the Cardinals, his 26th of the season. He is 5-11 with a 5.04 ERA and 125 strikeouts in 125 2/3 innings pitched.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.