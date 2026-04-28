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Samuel Basallo
Baltimore Orioles

Samuel Basallo

Baltimore Orioles • #29 C

Samuel Basallo And Orioles Take On Astros On April 28

Samuel Basallo and his Baltimore Orioles will square off against the Houston Astros at Oriole Park at Camden Yards, on Tuesday, April 28 at 6:35 p.m. ET. Basallo has +490 odds to hit a home run as of Tuesday afternoon.

What It Means

Basallo is hitting for a .233 BA, .325 OBP and .452 SLG with a 22.9% strikeout rate and a 12% walk rate. His OPS is .777 and he has scored 10 runs. In 83 plate appearances, he has hit five home runs and driven in eight runs. He strung together two hits (going 2 for 4 with a home run and an RBI) in his last game against the Red Sox.

Kai-Wei Teng will take the mound to start for the Astros, his first of the season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Samuel Basallo

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