Samuel Basallo And Orioles Take On Astros On April 28

Basallo is hitting for a .233 BA, .325 OBP and .452 SLG with a 22.9% strikeout rate and a 12% walk rate. His OPS is .777 and he has scored 10 runs. In 83 plate appearances, he has hit five home runs and driven in eight runs. He strung together two hits (going 2 for 4 with a home run and an RBI) in his last game against the Red Sox.

Kai-Wei Teng will take the mound to start for the Astros, his first of the season.

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