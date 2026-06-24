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Samuel Basallo
Baltimore Orioles

Samuel Basallo

Baltimore Orioles • #29 C

Samuel Basallo And Orioles Square Off Against Angels On June 24

Samuel Basallo and his Baltimore Orioles will face the Los Angeles Angels at Angel Stadium, on Wednesday, June 24 at 4:07 p.m. ET. Basallo has +520 odds to hit a home run as of Wednesday morning.

What It Means

Basallo is hitting for a .253 BA, .316 OBP and .439 SLG with a 25.8% strikeout rate and an 8.6% walk rate. His OPS is .754 and he has scored 27 runs. In 244 plate appearances, he has hit 10 home runs and driven in 31 runs. In his most recent game he had a hitless showing (0 for 4) against the Angels.

Jose Soriano (8-4 with a 3.03 ERA and 98 strikeouts in 92 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Angels, his 17th of the season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Samuel Basallo

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