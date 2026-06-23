Samuel Basallo And Orioles Play Angels On June 23

Basallo is hitting for a .258 BA, .321 OBP and .447 SLG with a 26.3% strikeout rate and an 8.8% walk rate. His OPS is .768 and he has scored 27 runs. In 240 plate appearances, he has hit 10 home runs and driven in 31 runs. He had a one-hit performance in his most recent game (1-for-4) against the Dodgers.

Ryan Johnson (0-2) makes the start for the Angels, his third of the season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.