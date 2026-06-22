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Samuel Basallo
Baltimore Orioles

Samuel Basallo

Baltimore Orioles • #29 C

Samuel Basallo And Orioles Play Angels On June 22

Samuel Basallo and the Baltimore Orioles will square off against the Los Angeles Angels at Angel Stadium, on Monday, June 22 at 9:38 p.m. ET. Basallo has +410 odds to hit a home run as of Monday afternoon.

What It Means

Basallo is hitting for a .258 BA, .321 OBP and .447 SLG with a 26.3% strikeout rate and an 8.8% walk rate. His OPS is .768 and he has scored 27 runs. In 240 plate appearances, he has hit 10 home runs and driven in 31 runs. In his previous game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-4) against the Dodgers.

The Angels are sending Samuel Aldegheri (2-2) to the mound for his fourth start of the season. He is 2-2 with a 4.50 ERA and 13 strikeouts through 20 2/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Samuel Basallo

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