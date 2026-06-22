Samuel Aldegheri And Angels Take On Orioles On June 22
Samuel Aldegheri will get the start for the Los Angeles Angels against the Baltimore Orioles at Angel Stadium, on Monday, June 22 at 9:38 p.m. ET. Aldegheri has -162 odds to total over 3.5 strikeouts as of Monday afternoon.
What It Means
Aldegheri is 2-2 with a 4.50 ERA and 13 strikeouts in 20 2/3 innings pitched. His most recent time out was in relief on Wednesday when he threw three innings against the Arizona Diamondbacks, surrendering six earned runs while giving up six hits.
The Orioles are averaging 4.7 runs per game this season, with 2.9 extra base hits and 1.2 home runs per game.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.