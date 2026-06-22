Samuel Aldegheri And Angels Take On Orioles On June 22

Aldegheri is 2-2 with a 4.50 ERA and 13 strikeouts in 20 2/3 innings pitched. His most recent time out was in relief on Wednesday when he threw three innings against the Arizona Diamondbacks, surrendering six earned runs while giving up six hits.

The Orioles are averaging 4.7 runs per game this season, with 2.9 extra base hits and 1.2 home runs per game.

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