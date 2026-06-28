Samuel Aldegheri And Angels Take On Athletics On June 28
Samuel Aldegheri will get the start for the Los Angeles Angels against the Athletics at Angel Stadium, on Sunday, June 28 at 3:15 p.m. ET. Aldegheri has -172 odds to total over 3.5 strikeouts as of Sunday morning.
What It Means
Aldegheri is 2-3 with a 5.47 ERA and 16 strikeouts in 24 2/3 innings pitched. His most recent appearance was out of the bullpen on Tuesday when he tossed 4 2/3 innings against the Baltimore Orioles, surrendering five earned runs while giving up five hits.
The Athletics are averaging 4.7 runs per game this season, with 2.9 extra base hits and 1.3 home runs per game.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.