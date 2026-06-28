FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play

Explore World Cup

Explore MLB

Explore NFL

Explore NBA

Explore NHL

Explore FanDuel Promos

Explore Email Sign-Up

More

Logo
START YOUR OWN WINNING STREAK
Player Image
SportsBookLogo
Chevrons Texture
Samuel Aldegheri
Los Angeles Angels

Samuel Aldegheri

Los Angeles Angels • #61 SP

Samuel Aldegheri And Angels Take On Athletics On June 28

Samuel Aldegheri will get the start for the Los Angeles Angels against the Athletics at Angel Stadium, on Sunday, June 28 at 3:15 p.m. ET. Aldegheri has -172 odds to total over 3.5 strikeouts as of Sunday morning.

What It Means

Aldegheri is 2-3 with a 5.47 ERA and 16 strikeouts in 24 2/3 innings pitched. His most recent appearance was out of the bullpen on Tuesday when he tossed 4 2/3 innings against the Baltimore Orioles, surrendering five earned runs while giving up five hits.

The Athletics are averaging 4.7 runs per game this season, with 2.9 extra base hits and 1.3 home runs per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Samuel Aldegheri

MLBRecent MLB News

View All MLB News

Los Angeles AngelsRecent Los Angeles Angels Player News

View All Los Angeles Angels Player News