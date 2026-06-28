Samuel Aldegheri And Angels Take On Athletics On June 28

Aldegheri is 2-3 with a 5.47 ERA and 16 strikeouts in 24 2/3 innings pitched. His most recent appearance was out of the bullpen on Tuesday when he tossed 4 2/3 innings against the Baltimore Orioles, surrendering five earned runs while giving up five hits.

The Athletics are averaging 4.7 runs per game this season, with 2.9 extra base hits and 1.3 home runs per game.

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