Salvador Pérez And Royals Square Off Against Yankees On May 27

Perez is hitting for a .212 BA, .259 OBP and .369 SLG with a 20% strikeout rate and a 4.5% walk rate. His OPS is .629 and he has scored 21 runs. In 220 plate appearances, he has hit nine home runs and driven in 25 runs. He had a hitless performance in his previous game (0 for 3) against the Yankees.

The Yankees will look to Gerrit Cole (0-0) in his second start of the season.

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