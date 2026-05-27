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Salvador Perez
Kansas City Royals

Salvador Perez

Kansas City Royals • #13 C

Salvador Pérez And Royals Square Off Against Yankees On May 27

Salvador Perez and his Kansas City Royals will take on the New York Yankees at Kauffman Stadium, on Wednesday, May 27 at 7:40 p.m. ET. Perez has +470 odds to hit a home run as of Wednesday afternoon.

What It Means

Perez is hitting for a .212 BA, .259 OBP and .369 SLG with a 20% strikeout rate and a 4.5% walk rate. His OPS is .629 and he has scored 21 runs. In 220 plate appearances, he has hit nine home runs and driven in 25 runs. He had a hitless performance in his previous game (0 for 3) against the Yankees.

The Yankees will look to Gerrit Cole (0-0) in his second start of the season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Salvador Perez

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