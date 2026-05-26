Salvador Pérez And Royals Square Off Against Yankees On May 26

Perez is hitting for a .215 BA, .263 OBP and .375 SLG with a 19.8% strikeout rate and a 4.6% walk rate. His OPS is .638 and he has scored 21 runs. In 217 plate appearances, he has hit nine home runs and driven in 25 runs. He hit a home run while going 1-for-3 in his most recent game against the Yankees.

Cam Schlittler (6-2 with a 1.50 ERA and 75 strikeouts in 66 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Yankees, his 12th of the season.

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