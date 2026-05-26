Salvador Pérez And Royals Square Off Against Yankees On May 26
Salvador Perez and the Kansas City Royals will square off against the New York Yankees at Kauffman Stadium, on Tuesday, May 26 at 7:40 p.m. ET. Perez has +540 odds to hit a home run as of Tuesday afternoon.
What It Means
Perez is hitting for a .215 BA, .263 OBP and .375 SLG with a 19.8% strikeout rate and a 4.6% walk rate. His OPS is .638 and he has scored 21 runs. In 217 plate appearances, he has hit nine home runs and driven in 25 runs. He hit a home run while going 1-for-3 in his most recent game against the Yankees.
Cam Schlittler (6-2 with a 1.50 ERA and 75 strikeouts in 66 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Yankees, his 12th of the season.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.