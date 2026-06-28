Salvador Pérez And Royals Play White Sox On June 28

Perez is hitting for a .200 BA, .242 OBP and .331 SLG with a 19.6% strikeout rate and a 3.7% walk rate. His OPS is .573 and he has scored 29 runs. In 327 plate appearances, he has hit 10 home runs and driven in 30 runs. In his previous game, he went 1 for 4 with a double against the White Sox.

Anthony Kay (6-2) gets the starting nod for the White Sox in his 15th start of the season. He's put together a 4.24 ERA in 76 1/3 innings pitched, with 63 strikeouts.

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