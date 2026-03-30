Salvador Pérez And Royals Face Twins On March 30
Salvador Perez and his Kansas City Royals will face the Minnesota Twins at Kauffman Stadium, on Monday, March 30 at 4:10 p.m. ET. Perez has +285 odds to hit a home run as of Monday morning.
What It Means
Perez had a .236 BA, .284 OBP and .446 SLG with a 19.5% strikeout rate and a 4.4% walk rate last season. His OPS was .729 and he scored 54 runs. In 641 plate appearances, he hit 30 home runs and drove in 100 runs (15th in MLB). In his previous game he had a hitless showing (0 for 4) against the Braves.
Simeon Woods Richardson makes his first start of the season for the Twins.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.