Salvador Pérez And Royals Square Off Against Rays On June 30

Perez is hitting for a .203 BA, .244 OBP and .332 SLG with a 19.9% strikeout rate and a 3.6% walk rate. His OPS is .576 and he has scored 29 runs. In 332 plate appearances, he has hit 10 home runs and driven in 30 runs. In his most recent game, he strung together two hits (going 2 for 5) against the White Sox.

Griffin Jax (3-5) gets the starting nod for the Rays in his 12th start of the season. He's put together a 3.33 ERA in 54 2/3 innings pitched, with 53 strikeouts.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.