Salvador Pérez And Royals Take On Rays On June 25
Salvador Perez and the Kansas City Royals will take on the Tampa Bay Rays at Tropicana Field, on Thursday, June 25 at 12:10 p.m. ET. Perez has +420 odds to hit a home run as of Thursday morning.
What It Means
Perez is hitting for a .203 BA, .246 OBP and .336 SLG with a 19.2% strikeout rate and a 3.8% walk rate. His OPS is .582 and he has scored 29 runs. In 317 plate appearances, he has hit 10 home runs and driven in 30 runs. He had a hitless performance in his last game (0 for 4) against the Rays.
Casey Legumina (2-1) starts for the Rays, his second of the season.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.