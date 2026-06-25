Salvador Pérez And Royals Take On Rays On June 25

Perez is hitting for a .203 BA, .246 OBP and .336 SLG with a 19.2% strikeout rate and a 3.8% walk rate. His OPS is .582 and he has scored 29 runs. In 317 plate appearances, he has hit 10 home runs and driven in 30 runs. He had a hitless performance in his last game (0 for 4) against the Rays.

Casey Legumina (2-1) starts for the Rays, his second of the season.

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