Salvador Pérez And Royals Take On Rays On June 24

Perez is hitting for a .206 BA, .249 OBP and .340 SLG with a 19.2% strikeout rate and a 3.8% walk rate. His OPS is .589 and he has scored 29 runs. In 313 plate appearances, he has hit 10 home runs and driven in 30 runs. In his last game, he went 1 for 4 with a double and two RBIs against the Rays.

Griffin Jax makes the start for the Rays, his 11th of the season. He is 2-5 with a 3.67 ERA and 46 strikeouts in 49 2/3 innings pitched.

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