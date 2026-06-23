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Salvador Perez
Kansas City Royals

Salvador Perez

Kansas City Royals • #13 C

Salvador Pérez And Royals Face Rays On June 23

Salvador Perez and the Kansas City Royals will take on the Tampa Bay Rays at Tropicana Field, on Tuesday, June 23 at 6:40 p.m. ET. Perez has +420 odds to hit a home run as of Tuesday afternoon.

What It Means

Perez is hitting for a .206 BA, .249 OBP and .338 SLG with a 19.1% strikeout rate and a 3.9% walk rate. His OPS is .587 and he has scored 28 runs. In 309 plate appearances, he has hit 10 home runs and driven in 28 runs. In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0 for 4) against the Rays.

The Rays will send Shane McClanahan (6-4) out for his 15th start of the season. He is 6-4 with a 3.33 ERA and 69 strikeouts in 67 2/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Salvador Perez

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