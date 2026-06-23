Salvador Pérez And Royals Face Rays On June 23

Perez is hitting for a .206 BA, .249 OBP and .338 SLG with a 19.1% strikeout rate and a 3.9% walk rate. His OPS is .587 and he has scored 28 runs. In 309 plate appearances, he has hit 10 home runs and driven in 28 runs. In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0 for 4) against the Rays.

The Rays will send Shane McClanahan (6-4) out for his 15th start of the season. He is 6-4 with a 3.33 ERA and 69 strikeouts in 67 2/3 innings pitched.

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