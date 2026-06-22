Salvador Pérez And Royals Square Off Against Rays On June 22

Perez is hitting for a .208 BA, .252 OBP and .343 SLG with an 18.7% strikeout rate and a 3.9% walk rate. His OPS is .595 and he has scored 28 runs. In 305 plate appearances, he has hit 10 home runs and driven in 28 runs. In his most recent appearance, he went 1 for 4 with an RBI against the Cardinals.

Drew Rasmussen gets the start for the Rays, his 15th of the season. He is 6-3 with a 2.59 ERA and 84 strikeouts in 80 2/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.