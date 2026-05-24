FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play

Explore NFL

Explore NBA

Explore MLB

Explore NCAAB

Explore NHL

Explore World Cup

Explore FanDuel Promos

Explore Email Sign-Up

More

Logo
START YOUR OWN WINNING STREAK
Player Image
SportsBookLogo
Chevrons Texture
Salvador Perez
Kansas City Royals

Salvador Perez

Kansas City Royals • #13 C

Salvador Pérez And Royals Take On Mariners On May 24

Salvador Perez and the Kansas City Royals will square off against the Seattle Mariners at Kauffman Stadium, on Sunday, May 24 at 2:10 p.m. ET. Perez has +440 odds to hit a home run as of Sunday morning.

What It Means

Perez is hitting for a .202 BA, .249 OBP and .352 SLG with a 20.1% strikeout rate and a 4.3% walk rate. His OPS is .601 and he has scored 18 runs. In 209 plate appearances, he has hit eight home runs and driven in 21 runs. He had a hitless performance in his previous game (0 for 4) against the Mariners.

Bryan Woo makes the start for the Mariners, his 11th of the season. He is 4-2 with a 3.51 ERA and 55 strikeouts in 59 2/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Salvador Perez

MLBRecent MLB News

View All MLB News

Kansas City RoyalsRecent Kansas City Royals Player News

View All Kansas City Royals Player News