Salvador Pérez And Royals Take On Mariners On May 24
Salvador Perez and the Kansas City Royals will square off against the Seattle Mariners at Kauffman Stadium, on Sunday, May 24 at 2:10 p.m. ET. Perez has +440 odds to hit a home run as of Sunday morning.
What It Means
Perez is hitting for a .202 BA, .249 OBP and .352 SLG with a 20.1% strikeout rate and a 4.3% walk rate. His OPS is .601 and he has scored 18 runs. In 209 plate appearances, he has hit eight home runs and driven in 21 runs. He had a hitless performance in his previous game (0 for 4) against the Mariners.
Bryan Woo makes the start for the Mariners, his 11th of the season. He is 4-2 with a 3.51 ERA and 55 strikeouts in 59 2/3 innings pitched.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.