Salvador Pérez And Royals Take On Mariners On May 24

Perez is hitting for a .202 BA, .249 OBP and .352 SLG with a 20.1% strikeout rate and a 4.3% walk rate. His OPS is .601 and he has scored 18 runs. In 209 plate appearances, he has hit eight home runs and driven in 21 runs. He had a hitless performance in his previous game (0 for 4) against the Mariners.

Bryan Woo makes the start for the Mariners, his 11th of the season. He is 4-2 with a 3.51 ERA and 55 strikeouts in 59 2/3 innings pitched.

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