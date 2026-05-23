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Salvador Perez
Kansas City Royals

Salvador Perez

Kansas City Royals • #13 C

Salvador Pérez And Royals Play Mariners On May 23

Salvador Perez and the Kansas City Royals will face the Seattle Mariners at Kauffman Stadium, on Saturday, May 23 at 4:10 p.m. ET. Perez has +540 odds to hit a home run as of Saturday morning.

What It Means

Perez is hitting for a .206 BA, .254 OBP and .360 SLG with a 20.5% strikeout rate and a 4.4% walk rate. His OPS is .613 and he has scored 18 runs. In 205 plate appearances, he has hit eight home runs and driven in 21 runs. In his previous game he had a hitless showing (0 for 4) against the Mariners.

George Kirby (5-3 with a 3.45 ERA and 52 strikeouts in 62 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Mariners, his 11th of the season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Salvador Perez

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