Salvador Pérez And Royals Take On Braves On March 29

Perez had a .236 BA, .284 OBP and .446 SLG with a 19.5% strikeout rate and a 4.4% walk rate last season. His OPS was .729 and he scored 54 runs. In 641 plate appearances, he hit 30 home runs and drove in 100 runs (15th in MLB). He notched a home run while going 1-for-4 in his last game against the Braves.

Grant Holmes will take the mound to start for the Braves, his first of the season.

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