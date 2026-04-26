Sal Stewart And Reds Take On Tigers On April 26

Stewart is hitting for a .303 BA, .398 OBP and .626 SLG with a 17.8% strikeout rate and a 14.4% walk rate. His OPS is 1.025, which ranks 4th in MLB, and he has scored 18 runs. In 118 plate appearances, he has hit nine home runs (4th in MLB) and driven in 28 runs (1st in MLB). Stewart has recorded seven steals on seven attempts. In his last game, he racked up five RBI (going 3-for-4 with a home run and a walk) against the Tigers.

Keider Montero (1-2 with a 3.68 ERA and 18 strikeouts in 22 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Tigers, his fifth of the season.

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