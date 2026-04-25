Sal Stewart And Reds Take On Tigers On April 25

Stewart is hitting for a .284 BA, .381 OBP and .589 SLG with an 18.6% strikeout rate and a 14.2% walk rate. His OPS is .970, which ranks 7th in MLB, and he has scored 17 runs. In 113 plate appearances, he has hit eight home runs (6th in MLB) and driven in 23 runs (4th in MLB). Stewart has recorded seven steals on seven attempts. In his most recent game he had a hitless showing (0 for 4) against the Tigers.

Jack Flaherty (0-1) gets the starting nod for the Tigers in his sixth start of the season. He has a 3.47 ERA in 23 1/3 innings pitched, with 24 strikeouts.

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