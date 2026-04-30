Sal Stewart And Reds Square Off Against Rockies On April 30

Stewart is hitting for a .288 BA, .377 OBP and .586 SLG with an 18.5% strikeout rate and a 13.1% walk rate. His OPS is .963, which ranks 8th in MLB, and he has scored 19 runs. In 130 plate appearances, he has hit nine home runs (8th in MLB) and driven in 28 runs (1st in MLB). Stewart has recorded seven steals on seven attempts. In his previous game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-4) against the Rockies.

Michael Lorenzen makes the start for the Rockies, his seventh of the season. He is 2-2 with a 5.97 ERA and 19 strikeouts in 28 2/3 innings pitched.

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