Sal Stewart And Reds Play Rockies On April 28

Stewart is hitting for a .291 BA, .385 OBP and .602 SLG with an 18% strikeout rate and a 13.9% walk rate. His OPS is .987, which ranks 5th in MLB, and he has scored 18 runs. In 122 plate appearances, he has hit nine home runs (6th in MLB) and driven in 28 runs (1st in MLB). Stewart has recorded seven steals on seven attempts. He had a hitless performance in his last game (0 for 4) against the Tigers.

Kyle Freeland makes the start for the Rockies, his fourth of the season. He is 1-1 with a 2.30 ERA and 13 strikeouts in 15 2/3 innings pitched.

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