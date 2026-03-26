Sal Stewart And Reds Take On Red Sox On March 26
Sal Stewart and his Cincinnati Reds will square off against the Boston Red Sox on Opening Day at Great American Ball Park, on Thursday, March 26 at 4:10 p.m. ET. Stewart has +390 odds to hit a home run as of Thursday morning.
What It Means
Stewart had a .255 BA, .293 OBP and .545 SLG with a 25.9% strikeout rate and a 5.2% walk rate last season. His OPS was .839 and he scored 11 runs. In 58 plate appearances, he hit five home runs and drove in eight runs.
Garrett Crochet will make his first start of the season for the Red Sox.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.