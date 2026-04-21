Sal Stewart And Reds Square Off Against Rays On April 21

Stewart is hitting for a .289 BA, .388 OBP and .639 SLG with an 18.4% strikeout rate and a 14.3% walk rate. His OPS is 1.026, which ranks 3rd in MLB, and he has scored 17 runs. In 98 plate appearances, he has hit eight home runs (3rd in MLB) and driven in 20 runs (6th in MLB). Stewart has recorded five steals on five attempts. He collected two extra-base hits in his last game (2 for 4 with a double, a home run and two RBIs) against the Rays.

Steven Matz (3-0) takes the mound for the Rays in his fifth start of the season. He's put together a 3.80 ERA in 21 1/3 innings pitched, with 21 strikeouts.

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