Sal Stewart And Reds Play Pirates On March 31
Sal Stewart and his Cincinnati Reds will take on the Pittsburgh Pirates at Great American Ball Park, on Tuesday, March 31 at 6:40 p.m. ET. Stewart has +390 odds to hit a home run as of Tuesday afternoon.
What It Means
Stewart had a .255 BA, .293 OBP and .545 SLG with a 25.9% strikeout rate and a 5.2% walk rate last season. His OPS was .839 and he scored 11 runs. In 58 plate appearances, he hit five home runs and drove in eight runs. In his most recent appearance, he went 1 for 2 against the Pirates.
Bubba Chandler gets the call to start for the Pirates, his first of the season.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.