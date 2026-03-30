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Sal Stewart
Cincinnati Reds

Sal Stewart

Cincinnati Reds • #27 3B

Sal Stewart And Reds Face Pirates On March 30

Sal Stewart and the Cincinnati Reds will face the Pittsburgh Pirates at Great American Ball Park, on Monday, March 30 at 6:40 p.m. ET. Stewart has +390 odds to hit a home run as of Monday afternoon.

What It Means

Stewart had a .255 BA, .293 OBP and .545 SLG with a 25.9% strikeout rate and a 5.2% walk rate last season. His OPS was .839 and he scored 11 runs. In 58 plate appearances, he hit five home runs and drove in eight runs. In his last appearance, he reached base in all four of his plate appearances (2 for 2 with a double) against the Red Sox.

Braxton Ashcraft gets the call to start for the Pirates, his first of the season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
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