Sal Stewart And Reds Play Pirates On June 28

Stewart is hitting for a .252 BA, .341 OBP and .454 SLG with a 21.6% strikeout rate and an 11.9% walk rate. His OPS is .795 and he has scored 43 runs. In 352 plate appearances, he has hit 15 home runs and driven in 56 runs (8th in MLB). Stewart has recorded 11 steals on 14 attempts. In his most recent game, he hit a home run while going 2-for-5 against the Pirates.

Mitch Keller (5-5 with a 4.89 ERA and 69 strikeouts in 88 1/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Pirates, his 17th of the season.

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