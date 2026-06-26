Sal Stewart And Reds Square Off Against Pirates On June 26

Stewart is hitting for a .249 BA, .341 OBP and .448 SLG with a 21.6% strikeout rate and a 12.2% walk rate. His OPS is .789 and he has scored 41 runs. In 343 plate appearances, he has hit 14 home runs and driven in 54 runs (9th in MLB). Stewart has recorded 11 steals on 14 attempts. In his most recent game, he had two hits (going 2 for 4 with a double and an RBI) against the Brewers.

Paul Skenes (6-7) gets the starting nod for the Pirates in his 17th start of the season. He has a 2.86 ERA in 88 2/3 innings pitched, with 107 strikeouts.

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