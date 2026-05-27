Sal Stewart And Reds Play Mets On May 27

Stewart is hitting for a .256 BA, .352 OBP and .478 SLG with a 19.9% strikeout rate and a 12.7% walk rate. His OPS is .830 and he has scored 34 runs. In 236 plate appearances, he has hit 12 home runs (18th in MLB) and driven in 34 runs (19th in MLB). Stewart has recorded 10 steals on 11 attempts. In his most recent game, he strung together two hits (going 2 for 5 with an RBI) against the Mets.

Huascar Brazoban (3-1) gets the starting nod for the Mets in his fourth start of the season. He's put together a 1.73 ERA in 26 2/3 innings pitched, with 19 strikeouts.

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