Sal Stewart And Reds Play Mets On May 25

Stewart is hitting for a .256 BA, .352 OBP and .487 SLG with an 18.9% strikeout rate and a 13.2% walk rate. His OPS is .840 and he has scored 32 runs. In 227 plate appearances, he has hit 12 home runs (16th in MLB) and driven in 33 runs (17th in MLB). Stewart has recorded 10 steals on 11 attempts. He had a hitless showing in his most recent game (0 for 2) against the Cardinals.

Nolan McLean (2-3) gets the starting nod for the Mets in his 11th start of the season. He has a 3.57 ERA in 58 2/3 innings pitched, with 69 strikeouts.

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