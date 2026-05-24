Sal Stewart And Reds Play Cardinals On May 24

Stewart is hitting for a .256 BA, .352 OBP and .487 SLG with an 18.9% strikeout rate and a 13.2% walk rate. His OPS is .840 and he has scored 32 runs. In 227 plate appearances, he has hit 12 home runs (16th in MLB) and driven in 33 runs (15th in MLB). Stewart has recorded 10 steals on 11 attempts. In his most recent game he had a hitless showing (0 for 2) against the Cardinals.

Matthew Liberatore (2-2 with a 4.70 ERA and 43 strikeouts in 51 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Cardinals, his 11th of the season.

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