Sal Stewart And Reds Take On Cardinals On May 23

Stewart is hitting for a .265 BA, .353 OBP and .503 SLG with a 17.9% strikeout rate and a 12.4% walk rate. His OPS is .856 and he has scored 31 runs. In 218 plate appearances, he has hit 12 home runs (14th in MLB) and driven in 33 runs (13th in MLB). Stewart has recorded 10 steals on 11 attempts. He racked up two extra-base hits in his last appearance (4 for 5 with a double, a home run and two RBIs) against the Phillies.

Kyle Leahy gets the start for the Cardinals, his 10th of the season. He is 5-3 with a 3.94 ERA and 34 strikeouts in 45 2/3 innings pitched.

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