Sal Stewart And Reds Face Brewers On June 30

Stewart is hitting for a .254 BA, .341 OBP and .454 SLG with a 21.6% strikeout rate and an 11.6% walk rate. His OPS is .795 and he has scored 44 runs. In 361 plate appearances, he has hit 15 home runs and driven in 56 runs (10th in MLB). Stewart has recorded 11 steals on 14 attempts. In his most recent appearance, he went 1 for 4 against the Brewers.

The Brewers will send Brandon Sproat (2-4) out for his 14th start of the season. He is 2-4 with a 5.43 ERA and 73 strikeouts in 69 2/3 innings pitched.

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